Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 12:11
Social

Romania to transfer Covid-19 patients to Germany

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will transfer patients with severe forms of Covid-19 to Germany, according to a decision of the Committee for Emergency Situations CNSU.

It has already transferred Covid-19 patients to Hungary, Poland, and Austria as the local healthcare system is struggling with the record-high number of patients in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

A team of German doctors arrived in Romania last week to identify the patients that could be transferred, the Embassy of Germany announced. 

The transfer will be done using aircraft of the Romanian National Defense Ministry or the German Air Forces, according to the CNSU decision, available here.

Another medical team, from Denmark, arrived last week in Bucharest to help care for Covid-19 patients at the Matei Balş Institute, one of the city’s main hospitals treating coronavirus cases. A medical team from Moldova has been working at the modular hospital in Leţcani, in Iaşi county, in northeastern Romania. Another team from Moldova was due to arrive in the country on November 1, also at the Leţcani hospital, Digi24 reported. Romania requested help via the EU Civil Protection mechanism and received equipment and medicines from Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Austria, France, and Serbia.

(Photo: Ministerul Apărării Naționale/ mapn.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 12:11
Social

Romania to transfer Covid-19 patients to Germany

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will transfer patients with severe forms of Covid-19 to Germany, according to a decision of the Committee for Emergency Situations CNSU.

It has already transferred Covid-19 patients to Hungary, Poland, and Austria as the local healthcare system is struggling with the record-high number of patients in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

A team of German doctors arrived in Romania last week to identify the patients that could be transferred, the Embassy of Germany announced. 

The transfer will be done using aircraft of the Romanian National Defense Ministry or the German Air Forces, according to the CNSU decision, available here.

Another medical team, from Denmark, arrived last week in Bucharest to help care for Covid-19 patients at the Matei Balş Institute, one of the city’s main hospitals treating coronavirus cases. A medical team from Moldova has been working at the modular hospital in Leţcani, in Iaşi county, in northeastern Romania. Another team from Moldova was due to arrive in the country on November 1, also at the Leţcani hospital, Digi24 reported. Romania requested help via the EU Civil Protection mechanism and received equipment and medicines from Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Austria, France, and Serbia.

(Photo: Ministerul Apărării Naționale/ mapn.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu