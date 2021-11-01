Romania to transfer Covid-19 patients to Germany

Romania will transfer patients with severe forms of Covid-19 to Germany, according to a decision of the Committee for Emergency Situations CNSU.

It has already transferred Covid-19 patients to Hungary, Poland, and Austria as the local healthcare system is struggling with the record-high number of patients in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

A team of German doctors arrived in Romania last week to identify the patients that could be transferred, the Embassy of Germany announced.

The transfer will be done using aircraft of the Romanian National Defense Ministry or the German Air Forces, according to the CNSU decision, available here.

Another medical team, from Denmark, arrived last week in Bucharest to help care for Covid-19 patients at the Matei Balş Institute, one of the city’s main hospitals treating coronavirus cases. A medical team from Moldova has been working at the modular hospital in Leţcani, in Iaşi county, in northeastern Romania. Another team from Moldova was due to arrive in the country on November 1, also at the Leţcani hospital, Digi24 reported. Romania requested help via the EU Civil Protection mechanism and received equipment and medicines from Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Austria, France, and Serbia.

(Photo: Ministerul Apărării Naționale/ mapn.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com