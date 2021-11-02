Romania’s daily Covid-19 death toll rises to all-time high

Romania reported 591 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number to date. The deaths reported today, November 2, also include five ones previous to the reporting period.

Between October 26 and November 1, the country counted 3,093 deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 48,664, the authorities said in the daily report.

A total of 11,073 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, out of 72,231 tests carried out: 22,560 PCR tests and 49,671 rapid ones.

Another 19,987 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,876 of them to intensive care units. Of the admitted patients, 367 are minors, and 32 are admitted to intensive care units.

Since the start of the pandemic, Romania recorded 1,666,097 Covid-19 cases, and 1,429,157 patients have recovered.

More than 414,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Romania in October, representing about a quarter of the total number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 10,700 people lost their lives due to the disease last month.

