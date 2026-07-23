Irina Stoian has been appointed chief AI commercial officer at NielsenIQ, one of the world's largest market research firms and a leader in the consumer intelligence segment, with operations in Romania.

The newly-created position is designed to accelerate NIQ’s enterprise AI commercial strategy and help clients turn the company’s AI capabilities into business impact and growth, according to the company press release.

Stoian will help align Product, Technology, Commercial, Partnerships, and Marketing around a unified AI growth strategy. Her remit includes shaping commercial AI offerings, strategic partnerships, pricing and business models, and deeper integration of NIQ capabilities into client workflows.

The appointment builds on NIQ’s broader AI strategy. The company’s AI portfolio includes ConnectAI, NIQ Optiq, and NIQ Cadence.

“AI is not a feature we are adding to NIQ; it is core to our product strategy,” said Jim Peck, Chief Executive Officer of NIQ. “Irina brings exactly the combination of commercial credibility and AI fluency we need to make that strategy land with clients.”

Stoian joins NIQ from Palantir Technologies, where she most recently served as Commercial AI Lead and spent nearly six years helping organizations deploy and scale AI-powered solutions. During her tenure, she held leadership roles spanning AI strategy, commercial operations, go-to-market execution, and enterprise transformation. Before Palantir, she worked at Barclays in analytics and commercialization-focused roles and was recognized by Forbes Romania’s 30 Under 30 program.

“I joined NIQ because it has the rare combination of trusted data, strong products, global scale, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships needed to be a leader in this next era,” said Irina Stoian.

“As AI continues to evolve rapidly, we created the CAICO role to better connect product strategy, commercialization, and client needs,” said Troy Treangen, Chief AI & Product Officer at NIQ. “Irina will help connect strategy, product, commercial execution, and client needs to translate AI innovation into market impact.”

With operations in more than 90 countries, NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world’s population and more than USD 7.4 trillion in global consumer spend. NIQ has been active in Romania for more than 30 years and currently has more than 300 employees under the NIQ and GfK brands. The two local subsidiaries posted combined revenue of RON 116.7 million last year and a net profit of RON 9.73 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Irina Stoian on LinkedIn)