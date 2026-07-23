Telecommunications infrastructure company Vantage Towers appoints Simona Nijnic as managing director for Romania

Telecommunications infrastructure company Vantage Towers has appointed Simona Nijnic as Managing Director for Romania.

She will lead the company’s operations in Romania and “will continue to drive growth, operational excellence, and value creation in one of Vantage Towers’ key markets.” She will report to Gergo Budai, Cluster Managing Director.

Nijnic brings extensive experience in the ICT and telecommunications sectors, and has held leadership positions at TP-Link Technologies. Throughout her career, she has built a track record in developing and expanding business operations, growing commercial activity across verticals, developing multi-channel commercial strategies, and optimizing end-to-end commercial performance in the ISP, Enterprise, Retail, and Distribution segments, the company said.

She takes over from Cătălin Tănase, who has led the organization since the founding of Vantage Towers Romania in 2020.

Vantage Towers was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Its portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company builds, operates, and leases this infrastructure to mobile network operators (MNOs) and other network providers, such as IoT companies and utility providers.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com