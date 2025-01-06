Survey: Two in three Romanians believe scrapping presidential elections was a bad decision

The decision of the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) to annul the presidential elections is considered by most respondents (28%) as the most important event of the year 2024 in Romania, according to an IRES telephone survey.

CCR's decision to cancel the first round of the presidential elections is considered good by just over a third (35%) of survey participants, while 62% of respondents believe it was a bad decision.

When asked what their voting option would have been for the second round of the presidential elections, if the first round had not been canceled by the CCR, 7% of those surveyed said they would not have voted, 5% said they would have canceled their vote or cast a blank ballot, and one in 10 respondents do not know what they would have done or do not answer. Another 29% would have voted for Elena Laconi, the USR candidate, while 48% would have voted for independent candidate Călin Georgescu.

The survey was conducted by telephone between December 17 and 20, 2024, and the sample size was 964 respondents.

