Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 09:28
Politics

President Iohannis steps back from promoting acting PM Citu for another term

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Liberal Party (PNL) gave up plans to appoint acting prime minister Florin Citu for another term under any circumstances and challenged the opposition parties to come up with other nominations, News.ro reported.

The move was most likely inspired by President Klaus Iohannis, who has so far coordinated the strategy of the party that formed the ruling coalition last December, with the support of reformist USR (which pulled out in September) and ethnic Hungarians UDMR.

It is a step the President takes toward a more realistic approach after a series of decisions leading nowhere. More precisely, PNL decided to back Florin Citu for another term only if "a majority of MPs emerges [to support Citu]"- a scenario that exists only in theory.

Otherwise, the party will not come up with a nomination, the Liberals stated. Notably, the Social Democrats (PSD) - the other major parliamentary party - also refused to nominate a PM candidate of its own. PSD would accept a neutral prime minister to manage the executive until early elections are organized.

The only party that is ready to come up with a PM candidate is reformist USR - which, in turn, is highly unlikely to form a majority around itself.

President Klaus Iohannis holds on October 11 the first round of negotiations with the parliamentary parties. 

As the situation looks now, unless President Iohannis takes another step back and designates as a prime minister a moderate member of the Liberal Party that potentially may reach another agreement with reformist USR, he will have to accept Social Democrats' scenario of a government with broad political representation headed by a neutral prime minister. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 14:27
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/11/2021 - 09:28
Politics

President Iohannis steps back from promoting acting PM Citu for another term

11 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Liberal Party (PNL) gave up plans to appoint acting prime minister Florin Citu for another term under any circumstances and challenged the opposition parties to come up with other nominations, News.ro reported.

The move was most likely inspired by President Klaus Iohannis, who has so far coordinated the strategy of the party that formed the ruling coalition last December, with the support of reformist USR (which pulled out in September) and ethnic Hungarians UDMR.

It is a step the President takes toward a more realistic approach after a series of decisions leading nowhere. More precisely, PNL decided to back Florin Citu for another term only if "a majority of MPs emerges [to support Citu]"- a scenario that exists only in theory.

Otherwise, the party will not come up with a nomination, the Liberals stated. Notably, the Social Democrats (PSD) - the other major parliamentary party - also refused to nominate a PM candidate of its own. PSD would accept a neutral prime minister to manage the executive until early elections are organized.

The only party that is ready to come up with a PM candidate is reformist USR - which, in turn, is highly unlikely to form a majority around itself.

President Klaus Iohannis holds on October 11 the first round of negotiations with the parliamentary parties. 

As the situation looks now, unless President Iohannis takes another step back and designates as a prime minister a moderate member of the Liberal Party that potentially may reach another agreement with reformist USR, he will have to accept Social Democrats' scenario of a government with broad political representation headed by a neutral prime minister. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 14:27
01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks