Politics

RO President, justice minister argue over delayed reforms

05 August 2021
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and minister of justice Stelian Ion (USR PLUS, reformist) have entered on August 4 an argument related to the sluggish advance of the reforms in the sector of justice.

The Special Section was not dismantled because the minister of justice "hasn't found a way," president Iohannis said, speaking about the hurdles faced by the ruling coalition.

He also reminded that the amendments to the justice laws passed by the Social Democrats during their mandate were not yet reversed - in line with the recommendations expressed in the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism.

In response, minister Ion complained that not all the members of the coalition - and he singled out the ethnic Hungarians' party UDMR - support the reforms, Adevarul reported.

In this regard, president Iohannis should better get involved in the mediation (and talk to UDMR), minister Ion suggested.

On a more radical note, USR MP Cristian Seidler (USR PLUS) asked Klaus Iohannis not to jump to conclusions. "The project is blocked in the Parliament by UDMR. The minister is supposed to initiate a bill and pass it on," Seidler explained.

