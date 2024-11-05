President signs law allowing Bucharest’s referendum and presidential elections to be held on same day

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Tuesday, November 5, the law that allows the local referendum of Bucharest to be held on the same day as the first round of the presidential elections, News.ro reported. Thus, they will both be held on November 24, in the same polling stations.

The legislation passed the Chamber of Deputies at the end of October with 221 votes to 18. According to the bill, voters can vote at the same polling stations in the referendum and parliamentary, presidential, or European elections.

The referendum was initiated by Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan and mainly aims to change how the capital city's budget is split between the general and district city halls and how the building permits are issued. The mayor estimated its organization would cost roughly RON 7 million.

The referendum ballot is to include three questions:

Do you agree that the distribution of income taxes and local taxes collected from Bucharest residents between the Bucharest City Hall and the District City Halls should be approved by the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest?

Do you agree that the general mayor of Bucharest should issue building permits for the entire administrative territory of the city?

Do you agree that Bucharest City Hall finances and implements a health education and drug prevention program in all schools in Bucharest?

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)