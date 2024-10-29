Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of Romania's legislature, approved the draft bill allowing for the organization of the local referendum in Bucharest on the same day as the first round of the presidential elections. Thus, they will be held in the same polling stations on November 24, cutting the costs for organizing the public consultation and voters' time spent in the polling stations.

The referendum was initiated by mayor Nicusor Dan and aims to bring changes to how the capital city's budget is split between the general and district city halls and how the building permits are issued.

A total of 221 deputies voted in favor, with only 18 against mayor Nicusor Dan's proposal to hold a local referendum. According to the draft law, which now moves to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation, voters will be able to vote at the same polling stations in the referendum and parliamentary, presidential, or European elections.

According to the amendment submitted by the National Liberal Party (PNL), "when a national or local referendum is held on the same date as elections for the Senate and Chamber of Deputies, the presidential elections, the elections for Romania's representatives in the European Parliament, or local government elections, voters shall vote at the same polling stations, within the same timeframe, using the same stamps marked 'VOTED' on separate ballots, with voter attendance recorded on distinct electoral lists for the two types of ballots," according to Euronews Romania.

Along with the mayor's allies in the National Liberal Party and Save Romania Union (USR), the latter being the party he founded and left, Nicusor Dan found support across the board, from the Social Democratic Party and the party of the ethnic Hungarian minority UDMR. Far-right party AUR party voted against holding the referendum.

Had the amendment not passed, the referendum would have had to be held in different locations from the other elections, using different personnel. This would have put the cost of the public consultation at around RON 7 million (EUR 1.41 million) and would have added complexity to the process.

"I thank all the deputies who understood the importance of this democratic initiative and who mobilized quickly to make the necessary amendments to the bill. As such, the costs of organizing the public consultation will be significantly reduced, and the time spent by Bucharest voters in polling stations will be shorter," the mayor said in a Facebook post.

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan first announced his intentions to organize a referendum after the June local elections, which saw him victorious, with around 47% of votes. He is seeking to become the sole authorizer of new residential development projects and increase the control of the General Council over the taxes paid by Bucharest residents to the detriment of district city halls.

"The main issue affecting Bucharest residents comes from the unregulated urban development of the city. Therefore, if the mayor is responsible for traffic, it makes sense for the mayor to also be responsible for how construction is managed in the city," the general mayor argued back then.

The three questions on the referendum ballot will be:

Do you agree that the distribution of income taxes and local taxes collected from Bucharest residents between the Bucharest City Hall and the District City Halls should be approved by the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest?

Do you agree that the general mayor of Bucharest should issue building permits for the entire administrative territory of the city?

Do you agree that Bucharest City Hall finances and implements a health education and drug prevention program in all schools in Bucharest?

Combined, the first two questions strengthen the position of the general mayor of Bucharest in relation to the districts. The third was added by PSD councilors, but mayor Nicusor Dan said he welcomed a more active role for the Bucharest City Hall in the fight against drugs as well.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)