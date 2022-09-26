Business

INVL Renewable Energy Fund I is acquiring six PV projects in Romania

26 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, managed by INVL Asset Management, has signed two agreements to acquire six solar projects with a total capacity of 102.7 MW.

“The attractiveness of the Romanian market is growing fast. We are observing constant growth of interest from foreign investors in the country’s renewable energy sector,” said Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

After the transactions, the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I portfolio of projects under development in Romania has increased to 268.7 MW. All solar projects in the fund’s portfolio already have approved grid connection terms.

The fund’s overall investment potential in Romania will exceed EUR 200 mln.

Power plants are expected to reach commercial operations gradually starting in 2024, while the commissioning of a full portfolio is expected in the second half of 2025.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

INVL Renewable Energy Fund I is acquiring six PV projects in Romania

26 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, managed by INVL Asset Management, has signed two agreements to acquire six solar projects with a total capacity of 102.7 MW.

“The attractiveness of the Romanian market is growing fast. We are observing constant growth of interest from foreign investors in the country’s renewable energy sector,” said Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

After the transactions, the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I portfolio of projects under development in Romania has increased to 268.7 MW. All solar projects in the fund’s portfolio already have approved grid connection terms.

The fund’s overall investment potential in Romania will exceed EUR 200 mln.

Power plants are expected to reach commercial operations gradually starting in 2024, while the commissioning of a full portfolio is expected in the second half of 2025.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University