INVL Renewable Energy Fund I is acquiring six PV projects in Romania

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, managed by INVL Asset Management, has signed two agreements to acquire six solar projects with a total capacity of 102.7 MW.

“The attractiveness of the Romanian market is growing fast. We are observing constant growth of interest from foreign investors in the country’s renewable energy sector,” said Liudas Liutkevičius, Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

After the transactions, the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I portfolio of projects under development in Romania has increased to 268.7 MW. All solar projects in the fund’s portfolio already have approved grid connection terms.

The fund’s overall investment potential in Romania will exceed EUR 200 mln.

Power plants are expected to reach commercial operations gradually starting in 2024, while the commissioning of a full portfolio is expected in the second half of 2025.

(Photo source: the company)