Investments in Romania up 5% y/y in Q2

The net investments in Romania increased by 5% y/y to RON 45.76 billion (over EUR 9 bln) in Q2, resulting in a 5.6% y/y average advance for the first two quarters of the year, according to the statistics office INS.

As a share of the quarter's GDP, the net investments thus advanced to 11.2% in Q2 from 10.6% in the same quarter last year.

From a broader perspective, the volume of net investments surged by over 16% y/y in Romania last year after the cautious stance of companies in 2022 following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The volume of investments in constructions rose by only 2% y/y in Q2 this year, while the new equipment (transport means includes) attracted 12% more investments compared to the same period last year. The expenditures with other investments (trademarks, research, and development) rose by 4.4% y/y in real terms.

Consequently, the share of investments in equipment increased to 28.9% in Q2 compared to 28.2% a year earlier. The investments in constructions remain dominant, 63.4% of the total in Q2 (64.8% in Q2 2023).

By economic sector, for the entire H1 period, the shares of investments made by the construction and manufacturing companies decreased compared to 2023 to 40.6% and 19.2%, respectively (from 45.5% and 20.1% respectively in H1 2023).

The companies in trade and services were comparably slightly more active in terms of investments this year (20.8% of total investments, up from 19.4% in H1 2023).

A significantly larger share of total investments was made in other sectors (15.6% of the total, up from 11.2% in H1 2023).

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)