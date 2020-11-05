RO state firms asked to contribute to budget unless they make investments

Romania's Government is currently reviewing the investment plans submitted by the state-owned companies, including those listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Based on this assessment, the Government will decide which of these companies will be required to pay additional dividends.

Listed companies have already decided to pay dividends worth RON 1.5 billion (EUR 300 million) to the state out of last year's profits, according to estimates of Ziarul Financiar daily.

"We will move forward with requests for additional dividends. Thus, this year, the companies subordinated to the Romanian state could again distribute additional dividends. The Government needs to finance the growing budget deficit and more resources to support the economic recovery. We are currently developing a package of measures to support the economy. We are evaluating all the resources we have: tapping the international and domestic markets, borrowing from banks, issuing bonds to the population, seeking institutional financing, absorbing European funds," PM Ludovic Orban told Ziarul Financiar.

The Ministry of Economy and Energy has asked all the companies in the energy sector whose sole or majority shareholder is the Romanian state to come up with investment plans by June 15.

The investments should be directed to modernizing the national energy system. The companies can finance these investment programs from their funds, non-reimbursable funds, and bank loans.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]