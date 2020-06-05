Romania Insider
Large companies in Romania pay their taxes on time despite COVID-19 crisis
06 May 2020
The budget revenues from large taxpayers increased by 7% in April compared to the same month last year, according to representatives of the tax agency ANAF, local Profit.ro reported.

The companies thus responded to the request expressed by the authorities to pay their taxes on time, if possible, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, the tax agency also showed good faith by quickly reimbursing the VAT due to companies in March and by setting up a bonus mechanism for the good taxpayers.

"The companies saw that they quickly received their money from the state and were confident to pay in April. And we thank them for that," said Ionut Misa, the head of ANAF's Large Taxpayers division.

The Government allowed companies to defer their tax payments for up to 30 days after the end of the state of emergency. Still, the companies that were reluctant in March decided to pay their dues in April, explained Misa.

Finance minister Florin Citu also confirmed the robust budget revenues in April. However, he stressed that the Government’s expenditures increased significantly as well, and “we are not out of the woods yet," B1.ro reported.

 "April looks okay, for now. The outlook for the coming months also looks good," Citu said, adding that the companies have reported higher due taxes than expected. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal

 

