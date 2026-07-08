InventART brings art, technology, and technical heritage into dialogue at the "Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum, 9-11 July

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Between 9 and 11 July 2026, the "Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum hosts the first part of the InventART programme, organised by the NeoArt association and dedicated to the dialogue between technology, art, and innovation, offering the public conferences, exhibitions, film screenings, interventions, guided tours, and activities for children.

The programme brings together two thematic conferences. The first, the InventART conference, is moderated by Anca Boeriu and Andreea Sandu, coordinators and curators, and features guests Alexandru Berceanu, Lorena Cocora, Aural Eye Studio, Ana Negoiță, and Răzvan Dan Mic. The event will be opened by representatives of the "Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum and the Electrica Foundation, Laura Albani and Marilena Nedelcu, and will be followed by a selection of Ars Electronica films, presented in partnership with the Austrian Cultural Forum and introduced by Andrei Popov. The second conference, "Forms of Applied Imagination: On Creativity in Art and Science," is moderated by Horea Avram and brings together guests from the fields of art, research, and the creative industries: Horea Avram, Dan Mircea Cipariu, Ciprian Ciuclea, Dan Adrian Ionescu, Alina Rizescu, and Andreea Sandu, in a debate on how creativity can build bridges between art, science, and new technologies.



The InventART exhibition presents five multimedia installations created specially for this project by Aural Eye Studio, Alexandru Berceanu, Lorena Cocora, DAI – Dan Adrian Ionescu, and RIZI Studio. In this way, the works transform technical heritage into a contemporary, interactive experience, using digital technologies to highlight the history of inventions and the great personalities of Romania's technical development. At the same time, the opening will also mark the launch of the new multimedia trail of the "Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum, dedicated to children and inventiveness. Visitors will be able to take part in guided tours of both the exhibition and the new multimedia trail, and to enjoy free workshops for children.



The programme continues until September, as a summer cultural alternative. Details at www.neoartconnect.ro.



Full agenda of events: conferences, exhibition, and workshops. Free admission.



Accordingly, the three days of InventART are structured around a packed programme, with conferences, screenings, and an opening in the first part of the evening, followed by guided tours, and on Saturday by a workshop dedicated to children.



Thursday, 9 July, at 6:30 PM, the InventART conference takes place, moderated by Anca Boeriu and Andreea Sandu. The evening continues at 8:00 PM with a selection of Ars Electronica films, presented in partnership with the Austrian Cultural Forum and introduced by Andrei Popov.



Friday, 10 July, at 6:30 PM, the public is invited to the conference "Forms of Applied Imagination: On Creativity in Art and Science," moderated by Horea Avram. The evening concludes with the opening of the InventART exhibition at 8:00 PM, featuring multimedia installations by Aural Eye Studio, Alexandru Berceanu, Lorena Cocora, DAI – Dan Adrian Ionescu, and RIZI Studio. Guided tours of the exhibition and the new multimedia trail are organised throughout the evening.



The programme concludes on Saturday, 11 July, at 10:30 AM, with a workshop for children and a guided tour of the new multimedia trail at the "Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum.



Access to all events is free, and registration can be done directly at the museum or by filling in the form.



*This is a press release.