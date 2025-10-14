French innovator Gad Aiach, Mozar.io founder: Romania’s tech talent makes it the perfect base for European expansion

Business Views

When French entrepreneur Gad Aiach founded Mozar.io, he aimed to disrupt one of the least digitized corners of the corporate world — statutory audits. After 25 years in finance and audit, including roles at Arthur Andersen and Deutsche Bank, Gad set out to bring greater efficiency, clarity, and accessibility to a field often seen as overly procedural. “Our mission is simple: make legal compliance faster, more transparent, and easier for everyone,” he says.

In this exclusive interview, Gad discusses his journey from Paris to Bucharest, the inspiration behind Mozar’s 100% digital audit platform, and how Romania’s vibrant tech ecosystem has become central to the company’s European ambitions. Since its launch, Mozar has completed over 300 audits with a perfect satisfaction rating, proving that even the most traditional professional services can thrive online.

Now expanding from France into Eastern Europe, Gad believes combining the “agility of Romania with the maturity of France” could unlock the future of European entrepreneurship. Recently honored as New French Entrepreneur in Romania at the French Tech Gala, he shares how innovation “has no passport” and why Bucharest might just be the next hub for digital compliance.

Hello, can you tell us a few things about your professional background?

Gad Aiach, Founder Mozar: With pleasure! For the last 25 years, I’ve built a career in France as “commissaire aux comptes” - which in English means more or less being a “statutory auditor”. I have developed a diverse portfolio of clients from various economic backgrounds, gaining a solid understanding of asset development and a deep, multifaceted understanding of markets and economic dynamics.

I began my career with four years at Arthur Andersen, a demanding environment that shaped my understanding of international audit. Then I spent three years in London with Deutsche Bank, working in M&A for financial institutions, complex transactions that taught me how to handle high pressure. I returned to Paris in 2003 and founded a consulting firm for banks and insurance companies, which remains active today.

Then, in 2006, I launched Colombus Audit, specialized in statutory audit, business valuation, and legal operations, which I sold to a market leader in 2021. I also co-founded a biotech company developing treatments for rare childhood diseases. These experiences, at the crossroads of traditional audit and innovation, inspired Mozar.io.

What is the story behind Mozar – how did you come up with the idea, and what need does Mozar cover?

Gad Aiach: Mozar was born out of a double frustration, as both an entrepreneur and a statutory auditor. SMEs often find themselves at a loss when they need a legally required auditor’s report for key corporate operations, such as company transformations, capital increases, or contributions in kind.

After selling Colombus in 2021, I wanted to improve access and user experience in this highly regulated market. In 2023, with a partner, we created Mozar — the first 100% digital platform dedicated solely to statutory audits. Our mission is clear: make legal compliance fast, simple, and accessible. Instant quotes via our Calcunet algorithm, secure document upload, and audit reports fully compliant with French NEP standards — all delivered within 72 hours.

Since our launch in early 2024, we’ve completed over 300 reports with 100% 5-star satisfaction on Google. Two years later, we have both validated the market need for this type of service as a delivery tool. Although the digital medium is not the implicit one for this type of service, as we can now see from Mozar data, it is nonetheless extremely appealing for businesses.

How does Mozar differentiate itself in the competitive market of financial services for companies?

Gad Aiach: In a crowded space of traditional firms, online intermediaries, and FinTechs, Mozar stands out through its hyper-specialization. We are a 100% digital statutory audit firm. Our edge: a seamless end-to-end experience — from the quote to the final report — with full traceability and direct communication between the auditor and the client.

We blend optimized workflows with AI tools that automatically verify document compliance, reducing administrative steps. Our focus is on entrepreneurs and SMEs, with transparent pricing starting at €600. By collaborating with lawyers and accountants, we reduce their workload by 40% and help them meet tight deadlines with greater confidence. Mozar is modern compliance — fast, ethical, and built for business owners.

Which are Mozar’s top markets, and how many firms currently use your service?

Our core market is still in France: tech startups raising funds (transformations from SARL to SAS, capital increases), family-owned SMEs undergoing structural changes, and lawyers or consultants managing these operations for their clients.

Île-de-France leads the way, followed by Lyon and Bordeaux — both energized by the post-AI funding boom.

To date, more than 300 companies have trusted us for at least one engagement — ranging from tech startups to fast-growing retailers. Partnerships with accounting firms and law networks continue to fuel this momentum.

What are your goals for Mozar? Do you plan to expand internationally, and which new markets do you target?

Gad Aiach: In the short term (2025–2026), our goal is to reach 1,000 missions a year while doubling our team — auditors, marketing team, and developers — and adding new services to the platform. We want to establish Mozar as France’s leading digital compliance reference, with an even more intuitive and user-friendly app.

We’re also targeting French entrepreneurs abroad and foreign founders operating in France — for whom Mozar offers a simple, fully digital solution. Our ambition: to make Mozar the catalyst that frees European entrepreneurs from legal friction, making compliance as easy as a click.

These features implicitly position our company as one that might contribute to the new European approach to deep-tech entrepreneurship, and the 28th Regime project, since the new legal approach to unique compliance for all European-funded Startups will be fundamentally supported by our type of digital solution for statutory audits.

You recently received the New French Entrepreneur in Romania Award at the French Tech Gala, on September 26, 2025, in Bucharest. What is your connection to Romania, and what does this award mean to you?

Gad Aiach: Receiving this award was truly special for me — a big thank-you to La French Tech Romania! My connection with Romania started two years ago, when I first assessed this country and its market for potential development. I was instantly drawn to the country, its history, energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and outstanding tech talent in Bucharest and Cluj, not to mention the high level of francophonie that makes it easier to connect with people and the local emergent innovation ecosystem. It’s a place where East meets West in the best way.

This award is more than recognition — it’s proof that our vision goes beyond borders, as well as an acknowledgment of the interest in our business solution and contribution to the market. For me, as a French entrepreneur, being honored here shows that innovation has no passport. It enhances our local visibility, opens doors to Franco-Romanian collaborations, and motivates us to invest even more in Eastern Europe.

When and why did you decide to move to Romania and set up your business here?

Gad Aiach: I moved to Bucharest in January 2025. Why Romania? It’s the perfect match: a booming tech ecosystem — think UiPath or Bitdefender — powered by driven teams and an active, supportive French Tech community. The talent pool is remarkable, especially in design, development, and marketing. We opened a Bucharest office to centralize our technical development between Bucharest and Cluj, oversee commercial expansion, and accelerate growth. France remains our operational core, with French-approved auditors, but Romania serves as our gateway to the wider European market. It’s an energizing journey!

How would you compare the startup environment in Romania with that in France?

Gad Aiach: The two ecosystems complement each other. France offers maturity — Station F, generous Bpifrance funding, and strong social protections are some of the benefits of the French top-down policy in supporting new-economy tech and innovation-based businesses. Yet bureaucracy can be heavy — paperwork, strict standards, and high labor costs slow down early stages. The French startup market is ideal for scaling a validated idea.

Romania, meanwhile, is all about agility — company registration in days, lighter taxes, and an incredible tech scene in Bucharest and Cluj at lower costs. While bureaucracy exists here too, it’s more flexible and less expensive than in France. There are fewer grants, but more freedom to test, iterate, and grow fast. La French Tech plays a key role in connecting Romania’s ecosystem to global visibility and validating internationally the value of locally initiated ideas. In short, Romania fuels speed and experimentation, while France provides stability and scale. Combining both unlocks the best of Europe.

*This interview was edited by Romania Insider for Zola Solutions.