Internet speed up for fixed lines, slightly down for mobile in Romania

The average data speed went up for fixed connections in Romania while going down for mobile connections, according to data from the Romanian communications regulator ANCOM.

The average download speed for fixed internet connections was of 115 Mbps, and of 20 Mbps for mobile internet in the second half of 2017, according to statistics from ANCOM via Netograf.ro. These changed from 95 Mbps for fixed internet and 26 Mbps in 2016.

For upload, the average speed was rather constant at 92.7 Mbps for fixed internet, and of 9.49 Mbps for mobile internet, a 10% growth on the first half of 2017.

For fixed internet connection speeds, RCS & RDS ranks first on downloads with 32,6 Mbps, followed by UPC Romania, Nextgen Communications, Telekom and Digital Cable Systems. For mobile internet speeds, Orange ranks first with 24.86 Mbps for download, followed by Vodafone, Telekom, and RCS & RDS.

Romania keeps 5th spot in fixed broadband internet speed ranking

[email protected]