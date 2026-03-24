Gastronomic promoter Dacia Romanian Taste secures international distinctions for Buzău products

DACIA Romanian Taste, an integrated entrepreneurial structure founded by Ana Maria Mircea, obtained two international distinctions for products developed within its gastronomic ecosystem in 2025. The first product, the Babic de Buzău, received the Superior Taste Award (2 Stars) from the International Taste Institute Brussels, while Pitușca de Buzău was awarded the Gold Medal at the World Taste Award, with a score of 87/100.

The distinctions awarded by the International Taste Institute and the World Taste Award are considered among the most relevant international evaluations of taste quality, with products assessed in blind tastings by international juries, chefs, and sommeliers.

“Babicul and Pitușca de Buzău are the result of a tradition spanning over two centuries in the Buzău Region. We follow old recipes, ensure the balance of spices, respect the slow-smoking process, and work with local producers to preserve the authenticity of these specialties. They represent a local gastronomic heritage that deserves to be protected and promoted, and our strategy focuses on the sustainable valorization of the Romanian culinary heritage,” said Ana Maria Mircea.

The products are made of pork and beef, seasoned with hot red peppers and slowly smoked, representing regional gastronomic symbols with a tradition of over two centuries. At DACIA Romanian Dining, these products are integrated into fine dining dishes.

In parallel, the Association for the Promotion of Babicul de Buzău, led by Ana Maria Mircea, submitted in 2023 the documentation for obtaining the European Protected Geographical Indication (or PGI) certification. Such a certification can transform traditional products such as Babicul or Pitușca de Buzău into competitive export assets and can strengthen the positioning of Romanian gastronomy in the European premium products market.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)