Five-star hotel in Bucharest offers free-to-use smartphones to its guests

Five-star InterContinental Bucharest hotel announced it has partnered with Hong Kong tech company Tink Labs Limited to offer the mobile travel solution handy to its guests.

Handy is an innovative free-to-use smartphone the hotel guests can use during their stay, inside or outside the hotel, free of charge.

With this new solution, visitors can make free local and international calls, and have free Internet access, speed dialing to hotel services, as well as access to local emergency services and essential travel information. They can also explore customized city guides.

Handy is already available in 70 cities and 450.000 rooms, and has provided complementary connectivity and services to over 18 million global travellers to date. With an occupancy estimated to 80%, InterContinental Bucharest expects to offer this innovative option to almost 75.000 guests.

Epoque Hotel, a five-star boutique hotel located close to Bucharest’s Cismigiu Park, also offers this service to its guests.

(Photo source: InterContinental Bucharest on Facebook)