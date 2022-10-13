Macro

Romania’s statistics office slashes to half its estimate for Q2 trade gap

13 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s statistics revised downward the GDP growth rate for Q2 to 5.1% YoY from 5.3% YoY, under the revised data published on October 12.

On the formation side, the value added generated by the sector of services to households (trade included) increased by only 8.5%, INS says under revised data, compared to 11.3% estimated initially.

On the GDP utilisation side, the domestic consumption was revised downwards (+5.7% YoY instead of +6%), but the largest revisions were operated on the inventory buildup (2.9% of GDP and not 10.0% as initially estimated) and notably, the trade deficit - revised to only 6.6% of GDP in Q2, down from 13.7% initially estimated.

Under different metrics, the share of domestic demand covered from net imports accounted for only 6.2%, not 12.1% as initially estimated.

Notably, the foreign trade data under GDP breakdown reflects the volume of foreign trade - as opposed to the value of foreign trade reflected by the FOB-CIF data reported separately. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s statistics office slashes to half its estimate for Q2 trade gap

13 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s statistics revised downward the GDP growth rate for Q2 to 5.1% YoY from 5.3% YoY, under the revised data published on October 12.

On the formation side, the value added generated by the sector of services to households (trade included) increased by only 8.5%, INS says under revised data, compared to 11.3% estimated initially.

On the GDP utilisation side, the domestic consumption was revised downwards (+5.7% YoY instead of +6%), but the largest revisions were operated on the inventory buildup (2.9% of GDP and not 10.0% as initially estimated) and notably, the trade deficit - revised to only 6.6% of GDP in Q2, down from 13.7% initially estimated.

Under different metrics, the share of domestic demand covered from net imports accounted for only 6.2%, not 12.1% as initially estimated.

Notably, the foreign trade data under GDP breakdown reflects the volume of foreign trade - as opposed to the value of foreign trade reflected by the FOB-CIF data reported separately. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania