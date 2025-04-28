ING, Unicredit finance Digi’s development of fiber optic networks in Europe with EUR 200 mln

ING Bank and Unicredit Bank announced a significant financing valued at EUR 200 million to support the development of Digi Group’s fiber optic networks in Europe.

The financing, granted for 5 years, will be used for the expansion and modernization of Digi’s network infrastructure in Spain, Portugal, and Belgium. The company aims to increase competitiveness by streamlining costs and developing its own infrastructure, with a focus on CAPEX components.

“ING is one of the main partner banks of Digi Group. In the past 10 years, ING Bank has brokered transactions worth over EUR 3 billion for the group,” said Raluca Radbata, Telecom, Media&Technology Sector Coordinator, ING Bank Romania.

A consortium of other banking institutions took part in the financing of Digi Group, alongside ING Bank and Unicredit Bank.

“We are grateful for the trust placed in UniCredit Bank and are happy to continue our support for Digi Group in expanding and modernizing their optic fiber infrastructure. It is a major milestone, both at local level, as well as for strengthening the group’s global presence,” added Mihaela Petraru, Director for Large Corporations, Financial Institutions and Public Sector, UniCredit Bank Romania.

The Digi Group is one of the leading telecommunications service operators in Europe, operating in Romania, Spain, Italy (MVNO), Portugal and Belgium.

In Romania, Digi is the leader in fixed internet service, with a market share of 70.7% of the total connections registered on the domestic market, but also in the pay-TV segment, where it has a market share of 73.8%, according to data communicated at the end of 2024 by the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications.

(Photo source: Will Pattison | Dreamstime.com)