ING Tech hub in Romania will open new office in Cluj-Napoca

ING Tech Romania, a software development hub that provides software solutions and services to 24 entities of the Dutch banking group ING, will open a new office in Cluj-Napoca in the following months. The office will connect the company to the IT community in the Transylvania region.

This will be ING Tech’s second center after the one in Bucharest, where it currently has over 1,300 employees. The company also plans to increase its headcount to over 1,500 by the middle of next year. ING Tech also offers remote work options for employees who live outside Bucharest.

“At the moment, given the pandemic situation, the health and safety of employees is a priority for us and all ING Tech Romania employees work from home. We plan to make the transition to a hybrid way of working, which will be defined together with the employees, when the situation allows us to do so. This direction will be applied to all colleagues, including those in Cluj and the region, who will have a physical office to support the new hybrid way of working in the future,” said Marian Ion, CEO of ING Tech Romania.

For now, the company aims to hire a small group of experienced specialists to set up the Cluj-Napoca office and form teams that will contribute to the development of global projects in areas such as data management or channels and digital platforms.

ING tech reached a turnover of EUR 68 mln in 2020, up from EUR 18 mln in 2016.

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)