ING leases 13,000 sqm of offices in Bucharest for IT community center

ING Tech, the global software development hub in Bucharest of Dutch group ING, will move to new offices at the end of 2020.

The company has finalized the negotiations with Belgian developer Atenor to lease and personalize the Dacia One project, located at the intersection of Calea Victoriei and Dacia Boulevard, close to Romana Square, in downtown Bucharest.

ING Tech estimates it will reach 800 employees by the end of next year and the new offices will accommodate up to 1,000 people.

The 13,000 sqm ING has leased in the Dacia One project will host work areas for its employees as well as public co-working spaces that will be available to the IT community, an innovation studio and an open amphitheater. The company thus aims to create a hub where tech enthusiasts, IT professionals, researchers and students can meet.

“Collaboration and flexibility are key aspects in our work mode and that of the industry in which we activate. We would like the new office to reflect this philosophy and open borders, both in the work mode and in thinking,” said Marian Ion, CEO ING Tech Romania.

ING tech has hired Colliers Romania to manage the project and provide workplace consultancy and local studio Unulaunu for design and interior setup. Real estate consultancy firm CBRE Romania brokered the lease.

(Photo source: Atenor.be)