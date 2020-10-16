Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

ING's software development center in RO reaches 1,000 employees

16 October 2020
Dutch group ING's software development center in Romania has reached 1,000 employees and plans to continue hiring in the next months.

ING Tech Romania started with 100 employees in 2015 and has grown steadily, adding 150-200 specialists each year. This year, the center has continued to develop and has hired 200 IT specialists, despite the pandemic.

The center is involved in developing ING group's strategic areas such as core banking, digital channels, banking products, and data management. It also contributes to the group's digitization strategy by developing complete IT services, from client behavior analysis, promoting new processes and products, to developing and operating applications that are critical for the group's activity.

"Since 2015, we have consolidated our position as a global technology hub, both within the ING group and on the local market. We focus on developing end-to-end digital services that can be adapted and used in all countries where ING is present. Increasing the number of employees to 1000 is an important step that allows us to make a greater contribution to the creation of a global digital platform within ING," says Marian Ion, CEO of ING Tech Romania.

The company has had to adapt to the new pandemic conditions and has moved all of its processes online, including recruiting, integrating new employees, and training. All ING Tech Romania's employees have been working from home since March and will continue to do so at least until the end of this year.

"We are currently working on defining a new way of working for the coming years, and we intend to increase as much as possible the degree of flexibility for employees and the available work options," said Marian Ion.

ING Tech Romania reached a turnover of EUR 53 mln in 2019, up from EUR 8 mln in 2015.

(Photo source: Facebook/ING Tech Romania)

