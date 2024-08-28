ING Bank Romania posts 10% revenue increase in H1 2024

ING Bank Romania has reported robust financial and commercial performance in the first half of 2024, marking significant milestones in its 30th year of operation in the Romanian market.

The bank's revenues reached RON 1.79 billion (EUR 360 mln), reflecting a 9.6% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth has been driven primarily by an expanding customer base and an increase in the portfolio of loans granted.

The bank's assets saw a substantial rise in the first half of 2024, growing by 19.6% to a total of RON 75.5 billion (EUR 15.2 bln).

"We are pleased that our number of customers is constantly growing, which shows that our approach focused on customer experience and innovation remains relevant and attractive. We have exceeded the number of 1.85 million active customers, and we intend to continue developing the customer portfolio," said ING Bank Romania CEO Mihaela Bîtu.

The first half of 2024 also saw a notable increase in customer deposits, which grew at twice the rate of the loan portfolio, reaching RON 64.9 billion (EUR 13 bln) - an increase of 19.5% compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, the loan portfolio went up 9% to RON 41.1 billion. In the first half of 2024, ING Bank Romania extended retail loans with eco discounts worth EUR 78 mln and corporate loans with a sustainability component worth EUR 727 mln.

(Photo source: Andreistanescu/Dreamstime.com)