Infineon opens semiconductor R&D centre in Cluj

German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies has opened a new research and development centre in Cluj-Napoca, expanding its presence in Romania with its fourth local centre of excellence, according to Economedia.ro.

The new facility, located in The Office building near the city centre, will focus on the design and development of analogue integrated circuits for the automotive industry.

According to representatives of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, the centre's team currently comprises more than 30 specialists, most of them graduates of the university.

With the opening of the Cluj hub, Infineon now employs more than 850 people in Romania, including over 700 research and development engineers, according to the German Embassy, which participated in the inauguration ceremony.

The Cluj centre complements the company's existing operations in Bucharest, Iași, and Brașov. Infineon has also recently expanded its presence in Timișoara in an effort to strengthen links with Romania's automotive industry.

Earlier, the company announced plans to significantly expand its operations in Bucharest, where it is developing what it describes as the largest semiconductor research and development centre in Southeastern Europe.

Infineon entered the Romanian market in 2005 with the establishment of an R&D centre in Bucharest. Since then, Romania has become one of the group's key engineering locations, supporting its activities in the automotive and industrial semiconductor segments.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ambasada Germaniei București)