Equans opens IT hub in Bucharest, plans to hire more than 150 specialists

Equans, the global energy and technical services company that is part of France's Bouygues Group, has established its Romanian headquarters and a new IT hub in Bucharest's One Cotroceni Park Office development. The company also launched a recruitment drive as it expands its local operations.

The company leased approximately 1,600 square meters of office space in One Cotroceni Park, in a transaction advised by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Operational since March 2026, Equans IT Hub Romania serves as a competence center providing advanced IT services for the group's international operations. The hub delivers expertise in cybersecurity, data privacy and GDPR compliance, identity and access management, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, and artificial intelligence.

“We are delighted to welcome Equans to the One Cotroceni Park community at a time when an increasing number of companies are tailoring their local presence around teams and services with regional impact. […] One Cotroceni Park is itself a large-scale urban regeneration project, and its ability to attract such tenant companies supports our long-term strategy in the office segment,” said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO of the Office & Commercial Division at One United Properties.

“We are building on Romania’s strong and growing pool of talented professionals dedicated to driving innovation. We are convinced that our offices are at the core of Equans IT Romania employee experience as we intend to build a highly skilled team of more than 150 IT experts specializing in key domains such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. This enables us to deliver secure, high-impact solutions on a global scale,” stated Irina Ciucioi-Badea, Director of the Equans IT Hub Romania.

Recruitment is already underway for a range of positions, including cybersecurity architects, vulnerability analysts, data analysts, Salesforce developers, ERP senior analysts, and information security specialists.

The office campus is part of One Cotroceni Park, a mixed-use urban regeneration project developed on the site of the former Ventilatorul industrial platform in Bucharest. The complex includes office space, co-working areas, restaurants, retail services, fitness facilities, and green spaces, and holds LEED Platinum and WELL Health & Safety certifications.

Part of the Bouygues Group, Equans operates in 20 countries and employs approximately 83,000 people worldwide. The company reported revenues of EUR 18.7 billion in 2025 and provides services supporting energy, industrial, and digital transformation projects.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One United Properties)