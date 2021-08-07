Romanian industrial installations under scrutiny after another major incident

An explosion that injured one, followed by a fire, took place at the Azomures chemical complex in central Romania on the night of July 6 to July 7. The fire was quickly localised and extinguished by the morning.

The cause of the incident was the cracking of a pipe through which synthesis gas was transported under very high pressure. The affected area was isolated, and the Ammonia 3 plant where the incident took place was shut down.

Environment minister Tanczos Barna noted that there were three major incidents in the country in a matter of days. He ordered inspections at all similar installations to spot possible risks.

"It is very important to find out why it happened. We proposed to our Government colleagues to carry out a joint control of the state authorities at all installations governed by the SEVESO Directive on the risks of major accidents of certain industrial activities. We find that we had three major incidents in just a few days, and we need to find out quickly if it is just a coincidence or other facilities in the country present such risks," the minister of environment said, News.ro reported.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)