Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/08/2021 - 08:41
Business

Romanian industrial installations under scrutiny after another major incident

08 July 2021
An explosion that injured one, followed by a fire, took place at the Azomures chemical complex in central Romania on the night of July 6 to July 7. The fire was quickly localised and extinguished by the morning.

The cause of the incident was the cracking of a pipe through which synthesis gas was transported under very high pressure. The affected area was isolated, and the Ammonia 3 plant where the incident took place was shut down.

Environment minister Tanczos Barna noted that there were three major incidents in the country in a matter of days. He ordered inspections at all similar installations to spot possible risks.

"It is very important to find out why it happened. We proposed to our Government colleagues to carry out a joint control of the state authorities at all installations governed by the SEVESO Directive on the risks of major accidents of certain industrial activities. We find that we had three major incidents in just a few days, and we need to find out quickly if it is just a coincidence or other facilities in the country present such risks," the minister of environment said, News.ro reported.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 17:47
21 May 2021
(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 17:47
21 May 2021
