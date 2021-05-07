Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 08:25
Business

RO minister says no fuel supply disruptions expected after refinery accident

05 July 2021
For the time being, there are no problems with the stocks of fuels, but this depends on how fast the refinery will resume operations, the Romanian minister of energy, Virgil Popescu, declared after the explosion at the Rompetrol refinery (Petromidia) on July 2.

"From the data we have today, I don't think there will be problems with the stocks. I also talked to the representatives of OMV Petrom, who are in constant contact with Petromidia, and they do not see any problems either. This is the analysis at the moment, but the effects depend on the damages that will be registered at the Petromidia refinery and how long it will be closed," said Popescu, quoted by daily Adevarul.

"We asked Rompetrol for an information note on fuel stocks, and now we are waiting for the answer. From the first information, the depots were not affected by the fire," the minister added. 

The fire that broke out on Friday at the Petromidia refinery, owned by the Kazakh KMG group, the former Rompetrol Group, occurred at the diesel and oil refining plant. All the technological processes inside the refinery were stopped, the company informed.

The explosion, followed by a fire, killed one and injured another five. 

The installation damaged by the explosion is subject to a USD 20 mln insurance contract with Omniasig, which the Romanian insurer says that it reinsured 100% according to Ziarul Financiar daily. 

The refinery will continue to provide fuel for Rompetrol stations in Romania and the Black Sea region, Economica.net informed quoting company's representatives. 

Petromidia is the largest refinery in Romania and one of the most modern in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea area. The strategic location and the complex distribution network make Petromidia a real energy hub, able to cover the network of distribution stations in Romania substantially. Also, the fuel produced at Petromidia is distributed in countries such as Bulgaria, Georgia or the Republic of Moldova, where it is also sold under the Rompetrol brand.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Irina Marica
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/10/2021 - 15:01
11 May 2021
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
