Indulge in the ultimate luxury: Live cooking stanchions at JW Marriott Bucharest’s legendary Sunday Brunch

26 July 2024
romaniainsider

Savor chef-crafted masterpieces at live stations while enjoying the beats of our live DJ.

For over 20 years, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has been the top brunch spot in Bucharest. Every Sunday from 12:30 PM, JW Steakhouse offers a gourmet haven with an extensive menu featuring USDA beef, seafood, French cheese, Italian pasta, and exquisite desserts. Enjoy crafted cocktails and sparkling wines, including Mimosas, Aperol, and Bellinis.

YOUR CHOICE OF BRUNCH:

  • The Classic Sunday Brunch: 480 lei/person, including soft drinks, wine & sparkling wine
  • The Sparkling Sunday Brunch: 600 lei/person, including soft drinks, wine, sparkling wine & champagne

Free for children up to 6 years old, and 240 lei for children 6-12 years old. Club Connoisseur discounts apply. Not a member yet? Sign up at connoisseurjwbucharest@marriott.com. More info here.

Reserve your table at +4 021 403 1947 or jwsteakhouse@marriott.com. See you on Sunday!

