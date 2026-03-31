Inclusive job fair in Bucharest aims to connect vulnerable groups with employers

A new job fair aimed at helping vulnerable groups access employment will take place in Bucharest on April 28. The initiative comes amid rising unemployment and persistent barriers to job access, particularly for young people and those lacking digital skills.

The event, organized by Ateliere Fără Frontiere (Workshop Without Borders), will be held at Casa Eliad. It will bring together employers and job seekers from disadvantaged backgrounds, including NEET youth, people with disabilities, and individuals struggling with labor market integration.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics cited by the NGO, around 514,000 Romanians are currently unemployed, with the jobless rate reaching 6.3%, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter. Youth unemployment remains particularly high, nearing 30%.

The organizers mentioned digital illiteracy as a major obstacle. Data from Eurostat showed that only 31% of Romanians aged 16-74 had basic digital skills in 2025, compared to the EU average of 60%, significantly limiting access to modern job opportunities.

“The paradox of today’s labor market is that jobs are, technically, just a click away, but for many Romanians that click remains inaccessible: whether due to a lack of digital skills, early school dropout (a phenomenon that disproportionately affects rural areas), or an informal economy that, while providing immediate income, excludes people from protection systems and professional training. Unemployment is neither a choice nor a fatality; rather, it is the result of structural fractures that we too easily ignore,” said Mirela Ghezea, HR and Employment Director at Ateliere Fără Frontiere.

The job fair aims to address these gaps by offering direct interaction with employers, career counseling sessions, and guidance for professional integration. A dedicated seminar for companies will also focus on best practices for hiring from vulnerable groups and building inclusive workplaces.

The organizers said previous editions drew over 500 participants, with around one in ten continuing into specialized support programs for employment integration.

Ateliere Fără Frontiere, a social enterprise active for over 18 years, has supported more than 8,000 people in entering the labor market and continues to promote inclusive employment solutions across Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ateliere fǎrǎ Frontiere)