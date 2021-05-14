Real estate developer Impact builds residential complex with over 1,000 apartments in Iasi

Impact Developer & Contractor will start this year the works on a major residential complex in Iasi, eastern Romania, which will comprise a total of 1,096 apartments. The Greenfield Copou project, which the developer says will be one of the largest in the Moldova region, is estimated at EUR 130 million, according to News.ro.

The works will kick off in the second half of this year. The complex, set to be completed in 2024, will be delivered in two phases starting with the first quarter of 2023.

Upon completion, Greenfield Copou will be one of the largest sustainable residential complexes in the region of Moldova. At the same time, the buildings will have an energy consumption close to zero, following the new standard in housing construction, nZEB - "nearly zero-energy building," which involves a sustainable design, energy-saving techniques, and the use of renewable energy, such as photovoltaic panels.

The project will replicate the Greenfield Baneasa housing model in Bucharest. Thus, 42% of the land on which the complex is developed will be allocated to green spaces, providing relaxation areas and playgrounds for children. There will also be underground parking, parking spaces for bicycles, and charging stations for electric cars.

Greenfield Copou will have 3,200 sqm of leisure spaces (restaurant, indoor swimming pool, lounge, cafe, fitness & spa) and 300 sqm of commercial spaces.

Impact Developer & Contractor SA is the only real estate developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company generated revenues from the sale of real estate properties worth EUR 42.7 mln in 2020, up 29,4% compared to 2019.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Impactsa.ro)