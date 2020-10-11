Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 08:16
Real Estate

Austria’s Immofinanz in talks to take over Bancorex office building in Bucharest

10 November 2020
Austrian real estate investment fund Immofinanz is negotiating with Romanian lender BCR, part of the Austrian Erste Bank group, the acquisition of the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building, known as the "Bancorex" building in the center of Bucharest.

Investment fund Revetas Capital is also among the bidders, and BCR still accepts offers.

A deal could be announced in the first half of 2021 at an estimated price of about EUR 40 million, according to sources quoted by Profit.ro.

Immofinanz has become active again on the Romanian market after a long break of over a decade, during which the Austrian investor bought only a small retail park in Botosani. This could be linked to the change in management. Since this spring, the Austrian businessman of Croatian origin Ronny Pecik took over as executive director of the company, while he is also a shareholder with over 10% in Immofinanz.

The Austrian group's representatives refused to comment on the rumors related to the Bancorex building, adding that Romania is one of the main markets for Immofinanz, and one of the group's priorities is local development.

"We constantly invest in modernizing our properties. Last year, we completed the renovation process of a large area of the VIVO! Cluj. The most recent acquisition in Romania is a retail property, namely the STOP SHOP park, Botosani. At the group level, the strategy includes returning to a profitable growth trend as soon as possible after the Covid-19 crisis, continuing to develop the STOP SHOP brand of retail parks and increasing the number of "myhive" buildings (Immofinanz's office concept) in the capital cities in the main markets we operate in," Immofinanz representatives stated.

BCR initiated the sale process of the Bucharest Financial Plaza office building in August 2019 and expects to complete the transaction in the first half of next year.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

