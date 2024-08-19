Events

Over 20 immersive art installations by local and international artists at RADAR festival in Bucharest

19 August 2024

RADAR, a major multidisciplinary new media art festival, holds its 5th edition in Bucharest in October, with a lineup of Romanian and international artists from France, Poland, Denmark, Portugal, Hungary, Ukraine, and Bulgaria. Caro Hotel will host the event from October 4 to 6.

The 2024 edition showcases over 20 immersive art installations created around the event’s central theme - Future Nature. The festival will also feature digital artworks by independent artists and studios from Romania.

The new media art installations presented in the exhibition use cutting-edge technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, Artificial Intelligence, video mapping, and various interactive sensors, allowing the audience to become active collaborators.

The festival also has a special Kids section, where the juniors can interact with light and sound installations created especially for them by artists from Romania and abroad.

Tickets are available on the festival website and Entertix.ro. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/RADAR New Media Art)

