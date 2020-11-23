Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

People

IMF appoints new head of mission for Romania

23 November 2020
Jan Kees Martijn is the IMF’s new head of mission for Romania, Agerpres reported. 

Nadeem Ilahi, the IMF Senior Regional Representative for Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe, made the announcement on November 20.

Jan Kees Martijn, who is replacing Jaewoo Lee, took over his post on November 19.

He is a Dutch citizen, currently head of mission for Romania and Serbia, head of the South-Eastern division of the European department, and, until recently, head of mission for Albania.

Before joining the IMF, he was a professor of international economics at the University of Amsterdam. He holds a Ph.D. in economics.

Romania doesn’t currently have a rolling financing agreement with the IMF, but the financial institution evaluates every year the evolution of the local economy. 

IMF improves 2020-2021 economic forecast for Romania

IMF improves 2020-2021 economic forecast for Romania

