IMF appoints new head of mission for Romania

Jan Kees Martijn is the IMF’s new head of mission for Romania, Agerpres reported.

Nadeem Ilahi, the IMF Senior Regional Representative for Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern Europe, made the announcement on November 20.

Jan Kees Martijn, who is replacing Jaewoo Lee, took over his post on November 19.

He is a Dutch citizen, currently head of mission for Romania and Serbia, head of the South-Eastern division of the European department, and, until recently, head of mission for Albania.

Before joining the IMF, he was a professor of international economics at the University of Amsterdam. He holds a Ph.D. in economics.

Romania doesn’t currently have a rolling financing agreement with the IMF, but the financial institution evaluates every year the evolution of the local economy.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

