Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 08:58
Politics

Investigation of fall of communism in Romania gets nowhere 30 years on

24 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A judge of the preliminary chamber of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) decided on May 21 to return to the Military Prosecutor's Office the so-called "File of the Revolution," Agerpres reported. 

In the file, former president Ion Iliescu and former deputy prime minister Gelu Voican Voiculescu are indicted for crimes against humanity concerning the events of December 1989, when the communist regime collapsed and Nicolae Ceausescu was executed upon a brief trial.

The file was sent to court by military prosecutors in April 2019. It involves over 5,000 injured parties.

The trial was blocked for more than a year to discuss requests and exceptions raised by the parties to the case.

Eventually, ICCJ excluded most of the pieces of evidence provided by the Military Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutors argue in their file that a dissident faction of the Communist Party headed by Ion Iliescu took control over the key law enforcement institutions in December 1989 and, starting with December 22, organized a disinformation campaign aimed at bringing them legitimacy.

The research focused on the fact that by establishing a "generalized psychosis of terrorism", numerous situations of fratricidal fire, chaotic shootings, contradictory military orders have been created.

"Research has shown that terrorist psychosis was intentionally induced by diversions and misinformation and caused, after December 22, 1989, some 862 deaths, 2,150 injuries, the severe deprivation of liberty of hundreds of people, mental injuries. These tragic consequences were much more serious than those of the repression exercised between December 17 and 22, 1989 (12.00) [when Nicolae Ceausescu was still in control of the power]", the military prosecutors claim.

(Photo: Wikipedia)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 08:58
Politics

Investigation of fall of communism in Romania gets nowhere 30 years on

24 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A judge of the preliminary chamber of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) decided on May 21 to return to the Military Prosecutor's Office the so-called "File of the Revolution," Agerpres reported. 

In the file, former president Ion Iliescu and former deputy prime minister Gelu Voican Voiculescu are indicted for crimes against humanity concerning the events of December 1989, when the communist regime collapsed and Nicolae Ceausescu was executed upon a brief trial.

The file was sent to court by military prosecutors in April 2019. It involves over 5,000 injured parties.

The trial was blocked for more than a year to discuss requests and exceptions raised by the parties to the case.

Eventually, ICCJ excluded most of the pieces of evidence provided by the Military Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutors argue in their file that a dissident faction of the Communist Party headed by Ion Iliescu took control over the key law enforcement institutions in December 1989 and, starting with December 22, organized a disinformation campaign aimed at bringing them legitimacy.

The research focused on the fact that by establishing a "generalized psychosis of terrorism", numerous situations of fratricidal fire, chaotic shootings, contradictory military orders have been created.

"Research has shown that terrorist psychosis was intentionally induced by diversions and misinformation and caused, after December 22, 1989, some 862 deaths, 2,150 injuries, the severe deprivation of liberty of hundreds of people, mental injuries. These tragic consequences were much more serious than those of the repression exercised between December 17 and 22, 1989 (12.00) [when Nicolae Ceausescu was still in control of the power]", the military prosecutors claim.

(Photo: Wikipedia)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:49
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars