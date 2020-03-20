IKEA closes its two stores in Romania due to coronavirus

IKEA has decided to temporarily close its two stores in Romania starting Friday, March 20, 18:00, as a precautionary measure against the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Customers will still be able to buy products online, the company announced.

“These are extraordinary times and our absolute priority is to ensure the health and safety of our clients and employees. We’ve been monitoring the situation closely and this is the right decision that we have to make at the moment,” explained Sara Del Fabbro, CEO IKEA South East Europe.

IKEA has two stores in Romania, and both are in Bucharest. One of them is located in the Baneasa area in northern Bucharest (opened in 2007) while the second one is located in the Pallady area in the eastern part of the city.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)