Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 10:09
Culture
Romanian Cultural Institute holds Romanian language courses online
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) will hold a new series of Romanian language courses this fall. The courses are delivered online, on the Zoom or Google Meet platforms.

One module covers 40 hours. Classes are held either in the morning (between 9:30 and 11:30) or evening (between 18:30 and 20:30), between October 5 and December 9, or October 6 and December 10.

At least six students need to enroll for a study group to be established.

The fee for one module of 40 hours is EUR 150 (or RON 740) and covers the level test and the learning materials.

The deadline for registration is September 30. Further details here.

(Photo: Lyudmila Spot/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 10:09
Culture
Romanian Cultural Institute holds Romanian language courses online
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) will hold a new series of Romanian language courses this fall. The courses are delivered online, on the Zoom or Google Meet platforms.

One module covers 40 hours. Classes are held either in the morning (between 9:30 and 11:30) or evening (between 18:30 and 20:30), between October 5 and December 9, or October 6 and December 10.

At least six students need to enroll for a study group to be established.

The fee for one module of 40 hours is EUR 150 (or RON 740) and covers the level test and the learning materials.

The deadline for registration is September 30. Further details here.

(Photo: Lyudmila Spot/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning