Romanian Cultural Institute holds Romanian language courses online

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) will hold a new series of Romanian language courses this fall. The courses are delivered online, on the Zoom or Google Meet platforms.

One module covers 40 hours. Classes are held either in the morning (between 9:30 and 11:30) or evening (between 18:30 and 20:30), between October 5 and December 9, or October 6 and December 10.

At least six students need to enroll for a study group to be established.

The fee for one module of 40 hours is EUR 150 (or RON 740) and covers the level test and the learning materials.

The deadline for registration is September 30. Further details here.

(Photo: Lyudmila Spot/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]