International Center for Innovation in Education holds annual conference in Bucharest

Bucharest will be the host of the International Center for Innovation in Education (ICIE) annual conference for the first time next month. The event, scheduled for October 3-6, will bring together internationally renowned experts, educators, researchers, and leaders in the field of education to discuss and explore the latest educational innovations and practices.

This year's conference, with the theme "Excellence, Innovation and Creativity in Education and Psychology," aims to provide participants with a unique platform for learning and exchanging ideas at a crucial time for global education, the organizers said.

Parents, educators, and experts are invited to participate in a wide range of interactive sessions, workshops, and presentations, all aimed at supporting the development and implementation of innovative educational practices.

The conference's special guests include world-class education experts who will address topics of current interest, such as education for 21st century life skills, the impact of technology on learning, and ways to foster creativity and innovation among the students.

The Faculty of Psychology and Educational Studies of the University of Bucharest will host the event. Further details are available here.

The official partners of the event are the Romanian Gifted School and the University of Bucharest, together with the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Studies, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, along with the Minority Achievement, Creativity, and High-Ability Center (MACH-III), and The University of Winnipeg.

ICIE is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in education globally. With over 25 years of experience, it organizes conferences, seminars, and training programs to support educators' professional development and improve the quality of education for all students.

(Photo source: Cherriesjd/Dreamstime.com)