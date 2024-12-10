Construction has begun on the new Ice Hotel at Bâlea Lake, Romania's unique hotel made entirely from ice and snow. This year, each of the 12 rooms will be named after a renowned international classical music personality, including conductor André Rieu, whom the organizers hope to invite to visit the hotel.

Taking advantage of the region's consistently low temperatures and thick ice layer, construction at the Ice Hotel began a bit earlier than usual.

"I think it's been over a decade since we've had this much snow, consistently low temperatures, and such a thick ice layer at this time of year, and we are very pleased with these conditions. Given the favorable weather, we've made great progress and have already completed the walls and roofs of the first seven igloos," said Arnold Gunter Klingeis, the manager of the 'Hotel of Ice Bâlea Lac' Tourism Marketing Project, as quoted by News.ro.

"We continue working with ambition, and if the weather doesn't cause us any setbacks, we'll be able to open the hotel for visitors and guests on Christmas Eve, as is the tradition at Bâlea Lake," he added.

By the end of the project, the Bâlea Lake Ice Hotel (season 2024-2025) will feature 12 igloo-style rooms, a bar, a restaurant with a dining area, an entrance hall, and an intermediate zone.

This year's theme focuses on international classical music, with each room named after a major figure in the field (composer or conductor). Moreover, ice sculptures representing classical music personalities will be created by renowned sculptor Eugen Petri, either as bas-reliefs on the hotel's interior walls or from large blocks of solid ice.

Additionally, the Ice Hotel will host temporary art exhibitions in collaboration with the Cluj Art Gallery from Cluj-Napoca.

Each season, the Bâlea Lake Ice Hotel attracts thousands of visitors, including many tourists from Romania and abroad. British visitors are the hotel's largest group of guests.

(Photo source: Facebook/Hotel Of Ice Romania)