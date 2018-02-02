Romanian city wins CEE Shared Services award

The northeastern Romanian city of Iasi has won the 2018 Emerging City of the Year – CEE title at the CEE Shared Services Gala, held on February 1 in Warsaw.

Iasi was nominated for the award, which is given to a city outside of Poland, alongside Kaunas in Lithuania, Košice in Slovakia, Ostrava in the Czech Republic, and Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

At the same time, several other projects and companies active in the country were nominated at this year’s edition of the awards. Conduent, one of the largest employers in the region, was nominated in the BPO firm of the year – CEE category, the co-working space Fab Lab Iasi was nominated in the Best University-Business cooperation of the Year category, and Allianz Technology – Actuarial Support Center in the Most unique services provider – CEE category.

The awards are organized by CEE Business Media, the publisher of the CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Directory.

Iasi is third largest center in the country, after Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, employing staff in SSC (Shared Services Centers), BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), and ITO (Information Technology Outsourcing) service centers. Some 13,000 outsourcing employees were hired in the city by companies such as Amazon, Oracle, Capgemini, Unicredit Business Integrated Solution, Ness, Endava or SCC Services Romania.

