How many employees in Romania’s outsourcing sector?

Over 250 companies that operate SSC (Shared Services Centers), BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), ITO (Information Technology Outsourcing) service centers are present in Romania. They employ over 80,000 specialists, mainly due to low costs and the linguistics qualities of Romanian employees.

Outsourcing is one of the sectors that have seen the highest increases in the number of employees in Romania last year, of over 10%, according to CBRE’s Business Services Destinations in Central Europe report. Over 450,000 employees in Central and Eastern Europe work in the outsourcing sector, which means that Romania has 20% of them. Half of the outsourcing employees in Romania work in Bucharest, according to CBRE data.

The biggest such companies that operate in the capital include Genpact, CGS, Webhelp, HP, Oracle, Ericsson and Stefanini. Some 20,000 outsourcing employees are based in Cluj-Napoca, working for companies such as EBS, Betfair, iQuest, 3Pillar Global and Emerson. Iasi is third, with 13,000 outsourcing employees hired by companies such as Amazon, Oracle, Capgemini, Unicredit Business Integrated Solution, Ness, Endava or SCC Services Romania.

