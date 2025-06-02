Real Estate

Hyprop reportedly launches rival bid for MAS to enter Romanian retail market

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South African shopping mall developer Hyprop has launched a voluntary takeover bid for MAS PLC, seeking to acquire a majority stake in the retail property developer with extensive assets in Romania, according to Economica.net.

The move, disclosed in a filing with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, follows a competing bid made earlier this month by Prime Kapital Investments (PKI), which already owns 21.8% of MAS shares.

MAS has partnered with PKI in recent years to develop a number of retail parks and shopping centres across Romania. Hyprop’s bid marks a strategic attempt to expand its operations into Eastern Europe and gain a foothold in the Romanian retail real estate sector.

The timing of the announcement, made public on May 29, comes just two weeks after PKI launched its own offer on May 14 to acquire the remaining shares in MAS. PKI proposed a fixed cash offer of EUR 0.85 per share, or alternatively, non-voting preference shares redeemable after five years, within the limits of a predefined acquisition budget.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Hyprop reportedly launches rival bid for MAS to enter Romanian retail market

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

South African shopping mall developer Hyprop has launched a voluntary takeover bid for MAS PLC, seeking to acquire a majority stake in the retail property developer with extensive assets in Romania, according to Economica.net.

The move, disclosed in a filing with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, follows a competing bid made earlier this month by Prime Kapital Investments (PKI), which already owns 21.8% of MAS shares.

MAS has partnered with PKI in recent years to develop a number of retail parks and shopping centres across Romania. Hyprop’s bid marks a strategic attempt to expand its operations into Eastern Europe and gain a foothold in the Romanian retail real estate sector.

The timing of the announcement, made public on May 29, comes just two weeks after PKI launched its own offer on May 14 to acquire the remaining shares in MAS. PKI proposed a fixed cash offer of EUR 0.85 per share, or alternatively, non-voting preference shares redeemable after five years, within the limits of a predefined acquisition budget.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan leads political trust survey in Romania, followed by Ilie Bolojan and George Simion
02 June 2025
Transport
Western Romania: Oradea metropolitan tram-train network receives go-ahead
02 June 2025
Events
Romania’s Untold partners with Neuroatipic Foundation to launch sensory space for neurodivergent festivalgoers
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania risks losing over 40% of Resilience Facility money
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania downgrades GDP growth projection and postpones hope for industrial recovery
02 June 2025
Society
Dozens evacuated as flooding sparks collapse fears at Romania’s Praid Salt Mine
30 May 2025
Finance
EC approves EUR 1.27 bln Resilience Facility payment to Romania, withholds EUR 870 mln
30 May 2025
Transport
Strabag delivers EUR 40 mln, 644-meter-long Transilvania Bridge in Romania’s Satu Mare