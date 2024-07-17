Energy

American oil firm to exit Romania after significant losses

17 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hunt Oil Company, an American oil firm, is exiting Romania after 14 years of operations despite significant investments and substantial financial losses, according to Profit.ro

Hunt Oil has invested over EUR 86 million in two Romanian oil concessions, Adjud and Urziceni Est, far exceeding its initial financial commitment. However, unsuccessful drilling efforts led to the abandonment of exploration wells.

The company accumulated net losses of over RON 528 million (over EUR 105 mln) from 2010 to 2023. 

Now, Hunt Oil is transferring its 50% stake and operational responsibilities for these concessions to its local partner, OMV Petrom, which will assume full control.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksei Zakirov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

American oil firm to exit Romania after significant losses

17 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hunt Oil Company, an American oil firm, is exiting Romania after 14 years of operations despite significant investments and substantial financial losses, according to Profit.ro

Hunt Oil has invested over EUR 86 million in two Romanian oil concessions, Adjud and Urziceni Est, far exceeding its initial financial commitment. However, unsuccessful drilling efforts led to the abandonment of exploration wells.

The company accumulated net losses of over RON 528 million (over EUR 105 mln) from 2010 to 2023. 

Now, Hunt Oil is transferring its 50% stake and operational responsibilities for these concessions to its local partner, OMV Petrom, which will assume full control.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksei Zakirov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 July 2024
Environment
Geologists look for mammoth bone fragments along Romania’s Buzău River valley
17 July 2024
Sports
Romanian Nicolae Stanciu’s goal against Ukraine ranked fourth-best at EURO 2024
17 July 2024
Transport
Romania’s Tarom receives 600 compensation claims for flights canceled on July 8, says most are incomplete
17 July 2024
Politics
Two Romanian MEPs elected as vice presidents of the European Parliament
17 July 2024
Energy
Romanian Govt. looking to boost electricity storage capacity amid current shortages
17 July 2024
Transport
Study: Romania leads CEE in the adoption of fully electric vehicles
17 July 2024
Tech
Microsoft, Amazon and Google post losses in Romania despite significant business
17 July 2024
Startup
Minister: Romania's Start-Up Nation program will continue with EUR 440 mln budget this year