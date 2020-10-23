Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa is Editor-in-Chief at Romania-Insider.com. 

 

Business

Huawei keeps hiring in Romania

23 October 2020
Unimpressed by the memorandums and agreements signed by Romanian authorities in Washington to develop "clean 5G networks," the Chinese group Huawei keeps hiring in Bucharest.

Huawei Romania has some 60 vacancies for IT&C engineers right now, the company announced in one of its increasingly frequent press releases circulated in the local media.

The Chinese group believes the size of its investments in Romania is an argument for preventing its equipment from being banned from the country's 5G networks.

"Huawei Romania currently has over 60 positions open for various IT&C specialists, being one of the few companies on the local market that kept the pace of employment even during the pandemic," according to a press release sent on October 22, quoted by Bursa.ro.

The company assured it offers "the best working to employees."

"Romania is one of the most important markets in the region for Huawei. We have managed to create an ecosystem of specialists who have been supporting our development in the local market for over 18 years. We want to contribute to relaunching the economy through our specialists and innovative technologies that we develop. The new generation connectivity and its implementation in business, education, and health system is the key to overcoming this difficult period," said George Zhang, CEO of Huawei Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

