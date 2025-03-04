How can you digitalize procurement processes?

Expert Corner

Managing procurement within an organization can be challenging: large budgets, approval requests, complex processes, and endless administrative work that is difficult to control. Digitalizing procurement processes can radically transform this landscape.

Matricia Solutions has implemented procurement projects for one of the largest medical clinic chains in Romania and a bank, demonstrating how technology solutions can significantly improve efficiency and transparency in procurement management. This system has changed the way their teams handle budgets and financial processes, providing full control and visibility.

What does a digitalized procurement process look like?

Instead of forms and Excel spreadsheets that can get lost in archives, digitalization involves implementing an integrated system that tracks every step of the procurement process—from purchase requests to invoices. Here are some key changes that come with digitalization:

Real-time financial transparency and control - The system clearly allocates budgets to each cost center and allows real-time expense monitoring. Employees no longer need to guess or request approvals for purchases that might exceed the budget—everything is visible and controllable.

Automation of approval and control processes - Approval processes become fast and automated. If a department exceeds its budget, the system can allow a quick request for budget transfers between departments without disrupting daily operations. Unauthorized expenses are blocked from the start, and everything happens without human errors.

Complete tracking of financial flow - Another major advantage of digitalization is the full integration of purchase requests, invoices, and budgets. This makes the entire financial activity transparent and easy to track—eliminating confusion and errors.

How digitalizing a procurement process transformed a major medical clinic chain

"Implementing a digital procurement system allowed the team to manage budgets and procurement requests much more efficiently. In just 5-6 months, we successfully implemented the solution, replacing the previous rigid and inefficient processes, saving years of manual work. The results were impressive: much stricter financial control, significantly faster processes, and complete transparency over expenses."

— Catalin Safta, Chief Technical Officer Matricia Solutions.

Matricia Solutions can guide you through the digitalization of your procurement process and many other aspects that can save valuable time. We offer customized solutions that perfectly fit your needs. We are here to support you in implementing new processes and making the necessary changes for increased efficiency.

