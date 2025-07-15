Bucharest’s Hotel Cișmigiu sees 9% higher revenues, 77% occupancy rate in H1 2025

Hotel Cișmigiu in downtown Bucharest, part of Hercesa Romania’s portfolio since 2004, saw revenues and occupancy rise in the first half (H1) of 2025. Total revenues rose by 9% compared to the same period last year, while the hotel’s occupancy rate increased to 77%, up by six percentage points year-over-year.

The Average Daily Rate (ADR) also climbed by 7%, reaching EUR 121, compared to EUR 113 in the first half of 2024. The average number of adults per room also saw a slight increase, from 1.51 to 1.60.

Mirela Cojocaru, General Manager of Hotel Cișmigiu, said recent fiscal changes in the hospitality sector, such as the VAT hike from 9% to 11%, are expected to have only a minor operational impact.

“We do not anticipate these changes to significantly affect tourist inflow into Bucharest, and we expect to continue benefiting from the steady increase in visitor numbers observed over the past two years,” the GM said.

“The positive general perception of Romania’s economy at the European level, reinforced by these fiscal measures, will enhance confidence in the country. In this context, we expect the positive trend to continue, and I anticipate similar growth levels for the second half of 2025,” she added.

Most tourists staying at Hotel Cișmigiu in the first half of the year came from Israel (21% of the total), followed by Romania (14%), Italy (10%), the United Kingdom (9%), Germany (6%), and the United States (5%).

Looking ahead, Hotel Cișmigiu’s strategic priorities for the rest of the year include sustaining the growth achieved so far and making targeted investments to improve operations and maintain service quality, the company said.

Located in central Bucharest, Hotel Cișmigiu features 60 apartments, five conference rooms with capacities ranging from 30 to 70 people, and an amphitheater. The hotel is also known as a cultural destination, hosting a Humanitas bookstore and the Cervantes Institute.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)