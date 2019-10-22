Romania Insider
People
BCR chief economist will manage biggest asset manager in Romania
22 October 2019
Horia Braun, chief economist of BCR, the second largest lender in Romania, part of Austrian group Erste, has been appointed as CEO of the group’s local asset management subsidiary - Erste Asset Management.

He replaces Dragos Neacsu, who has managed the company since 2008 and turned it into the biggest asset manager in the country, with RON 6.8 bln (EUR 1.43 bln) under administration.

Neacsu will leave the company to dedicate himself to personal projects, the group announced.

The change will become effective as of November 1 and is subject to the approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Horia Braun, 42, started his career at Romania’s National Bank (BNR) in 2002. He joined ING Investment Management in 2007 and became Chief Investment Officer of the biggest private pension fund, managed by NN, in 2009. He was also general manager of ING Investment Management and worked for NN’s division in Czech Republic for about nine months, before joining BCR as chief economist, in January 2017.

40