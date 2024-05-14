Macro

Hopes for lower inflation moderate in Romania despite expected lower print in April

14 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The April headline inflation, to be published on May 14, was expected to decrease towards 6% y/y, but the hopes for entering the 2.5% +/-1pp were further delayed amid slightly higher inflationary pressures this year and an inflationary shock expected with the fiscal corrective package in 2025.

The central bank has a yearend target of 4.7% y/y but announced this would be revised slightly upwards, while independent analysts are far less optimistic: UniCredit, for instance, sees the yearend inflation at 5.4% y/y to rise at 6% one year later.

Inflation in April reportedly dropped to 5.8% y/y from 6.6% y/y in March. If confirmed by official data, this would be slightly less than analysts' expectations.

UniCredit, quoted by Profit.ro, estimates that inflation in Romania continued to decrease to 6.1% y/y in April amid a base effect in the prices of food.  At the same time, the decrease in electricity and gas prices announced by the minister of energy is expected to be transferred to a certain extent in consumer prices, according to the bank's analysts. 

BCR bank saw inflation falling to 6% y/y in April, driven down by the drop in the price of natural gas. Core inflation is expected to decline from 7.1% in March to 6.5% in April. 

Both banks, however, noted that there is a potential for inflation to have fallen further last month.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Hopes for lower inflation moderate in Romania despite expected lower print in April

14 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The April headline inflation, to be published on May 14, was expected to decrease towards 6% y/y, but the hopes for entering the 2.5% +/-1pp were further delayed amid slightly higher inflationary pressures this year and an inflationary shock expected with the fiscal corrective package in 2025.

The central bank has a yearend target of 4.7% y/y but announced this would be revised slightly upwards, while independent analysts are far less optimistic: UniCredit, for instance, sees the yearend inflation at 5.4% y/y to rise at 6% one year later.

Inflation in April reportedly dropped to 5.8% y/y from 6.6% y/y in March. If confirmed by official data, this would be slightly less than analysts' expectations.

UniCredit, quoted by Profit.ro, estimates that inflation in Romania continued to decrease to 6.1% y/y in April amid a base effect in the prices of food.  At the same time, the decrease in electricity and gas prices announced by the minister of energy is expected to be transferred to a certain extent in consumer prices, according to the bank's analysts. 

BCR bank saw inflation falling to 6% y/y in April, driven down by the drop in the price of natural gas. Core inflation is expected to decline from 7.1% in March to 6.5% in April. 

Both banks, however, noted that there is a potential for inflation to have fallen further last month.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bizroug/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks