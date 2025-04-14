Real Estate

Sale of housing units in Bucharest and Ilfov down 4.3% y/y in Q1

14 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 13,200 houses and apartments were sold in Bucharest and its surroundings in the first three months of the year, down 4.3% compared to the same period in 2024, reveals an analysis by the real estate consulting company SVN Romania based on statistics from the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI).

Over 11,200 homes were sold in Bucharest in the first quarter of 2025, down by 5.4% compared to the similar period of 2024, while 1.960 homes were sold in Ilfov, up by 2.4% compared to Q1 2024's level.

"The first quarter of 2025 was a good one for the largest residential market in Romania, despite a 4.3% lower result compared to the same period last year, in a context in which the beginning of 2025 was marked by socioeconomic uncertainties but also by a prolonged period of holidays at the beginning of the year," said Andrei Sârbu, CEO of SVN Romania.

"The decrease in supply, corroborated with a demand that remained at a high level, led to even higher pressure on transaction prices. However, potential buyers seem to have already adapted to the new prices, and the affordability of buying a home still remains at a good level," he added. 

Almost 18,000 new dwellings could be completed in 2025 in Bucharest and its surroundings, according to SVN's data, a level as low as that recorded in 2024, when the lowest number of homes in the last five years was delivered in the Bucharest region.

Almost 37,000 homes were sold in Romania in the first three months of this year, down by an annual rate of 4.9%. Most residential units were sold in Constanta, Cluj, and Timis, according to the official statistics.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Sale of housing units in Bucharest and Ilfov down 4.3% y/y in Q1

14 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 13,200 houses and apartments were sold in Bucharest and its surroundings in the first three months of the year, down 4.3% compared to the same period in 2024, reveals an analysis by the real estate consulting company SVN Romania based on statistics from the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI).

Over 11,200 homes were sold in Bucharest in the first quarter of 2025, down by 5.4% compared to the similar period of 2024, while 1.960 homes were sold in Ilfov, up by 2.4% compared to Q1 2024's level.

"The first quarter of 2025 was a good one for the largest residential market in Romania, despite a 4.3% lower result compared to the same period last year, in a context in which the beginning of 2025 was marked by socioeconomic uncertainties but also by a prolonged period of holidays at the beginning of the year," said Andrei Sârbu, CEO of SVN Romania.

"The decrease in supply, corroborated with a demand that remained at a high level, led to even higher pressure on transaction prices. However, potential buyers seem to have already adapted to the new prices, and the affordability of buying a home still remains at a good level," he added. 

Almost 18,000 new dwellings could be completed in 2025 in Bucharest and its surroundings, according to SVN's data, a level as low as that recorded in 2024, when the lowest number of homes in the last five years was delivered in the Bucharest region.

Almost 37,000 homes were sold in Romania in the first three months of this year, down by an annual rate of 4.9%. Most residential units were sold in Constanta, Cluj, and Timis, according to the official statistics.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 April 2025
Healthcare
Social Monitor: Low vaccination coverage fuels alarming measles surge in Romania
15 April 2025
Politics
Far-right George Simion leads Romanian presidential race, followed closely by ruling coalition's candidate
15 April 2025
Tech
Romanian IT firm Life in Codes opens Brussels office, transitions to in-house talent model
14 April 2025
Events
Jennifer Lopez brings 'Up All Night Live' world tour to Bucharest on July 27
14 April 2025
Events
Romania opens multi-sensory pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025
14 April 2025
Startup
Bucharest hosts CleanTech Hackathon for energy innovation in May
14 April 2025
Politics
US Congress delegation to visit Romania amid mounting tensions, presidential campaign
14 April 2025
Politics
Romania's Electoral Bureau bars USR from campaigning for independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan