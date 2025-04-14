Sale of housing units in Bucharest and Ilfov down 4.3% y/y in Q1

Over 13,200 houses and apartments were sold in Bucharest and its surroundings in the first three months of the year, down 4.3% compared to the same period in 2024, reveals an analysis by the real estate consulting company SVN Romania based on statistics from the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI).

Over 11,200 homes were sold in Bucharest in the first quarter of 2025, down by 5.4% compared to the similar period of 2024, while 1.960 homes were sold in Ilfov, up by 2.4% compared to Q1 2024's level.

"The first quarter of 2025 was a good one for the largest residential market in Romania, despite a 4.3% lower result compared to the same period last year, in a context in which the beginning of 2025 was marked by socioeconomic uncertainties but also by a prolonged period of holidays at the beginning of the year," said Andrei Sârbu, CEO of SVN Romania.

"The decrease in supply, corroborated with a demand that remained at a high level, led to even higher pressure on transaction prices. However, potential buyers seem to have already adapted to the new prices, and the affordability of buying a home still remains at a good level," he added.

Almost 18,000 new dwellings could be completed in 2025 in Bucharest and its surroundings, according to SVN's data, a level as low as that recorded in 2024, when the lowest number of homes in the last five years was delivered in the Bucharest region.

Almost 37,000 homes were sold in Romania in the first three months of this year, down by an annual rate of 4.9%. Most residential units were sold in Constanta, Cluj, and Timis, according to the official statistics.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang/Dreamstime.com)