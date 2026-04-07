Orthodox Easter: Holy Light from Jerusalem to be brought to Romania this weekend

The Holy Light from Jerusalem is expected to be brought to Romania on Holy Saturday, April 11, continuing a tradition established in 2009. The event remains one of the most significant religious moments ahead of Orthodox Easter.

According to the Romanian Patriarchate, as reported by Basilica.ro, the Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem by Archimandrite Ioan Meiu, who oversees the Romanian Patriarchate’s establishments in the Holy Land.

Upon arrival at Henri Coandă International Airport, the light will be distributed to representatives of dioceses from across the country. From there, it will be further delivered to parishes nationwide through local church networks.

Later in the evening, the Holy Light will also be received at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest.

The official statement said that, at this stage, all arrangements are in place for the Holy Light to be brought as planned.

However, the Patriarchate noted that the current geopolitical context, particularly tensions in the Middle East, could affect the operation in the event of unforeseen circumstances. In such a scenario, the Holy Light would be distributed from the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest, where a flame from last year has been kept continuously lit as a precaution.

At the end of March, the Israeli Embassy said that Israel is taking steps to facilitate the transport of the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania for the Easter celebrations, despite ongoing security challenges in the region.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)